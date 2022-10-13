Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,506 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 164,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,532. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65.

