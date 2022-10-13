Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $188.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.