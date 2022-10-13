TPG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 909 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,883. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

