TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.44.
TPG Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.
TPG Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
