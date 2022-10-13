TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.44.

TPG Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

TPG Announces Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPG in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

