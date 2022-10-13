TraDAO (TOD) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

TraDAO (TOD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TraDAO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $322.98 million and $27.00 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TraDAO Token Profile

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. TraDAO’s official website is tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @tradao_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “TraDAO (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TraDAO has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TraDAO is 0.28559686 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $62.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradao.finance.”

