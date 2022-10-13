Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.75.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,137. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

