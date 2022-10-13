Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the September 15th total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. 116,612,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,378,044. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
