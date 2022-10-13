Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the September 15th total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. 116,612,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,378,044. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, engages in the distribution and retailing of wine in China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

