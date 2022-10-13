TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $499.63

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $499.63 and last traded at $521.71, with a volume of 317184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $509.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $709.14.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.11.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,563,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after acquiring an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after acquiring an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,772,000 after buying an additional 154,609 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

