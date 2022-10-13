TransUnion (TRU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU):

  • 10/8/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 10/4/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/30/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 9/27/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/22/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/16/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 9/8/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/31/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 8/23/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $120.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRUGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

