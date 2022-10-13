TransUnion (TRU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU):

10/8/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/31/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/23/2022 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $120.91.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

