Traxx Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Traxx token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $196,400.00 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Traxx has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Traxx

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Traxx (TRAXX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Traxx has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Traxx is 0.13646987 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $182,398.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokentraxx.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

