Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Down to $48.98

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.98, but opened at $46.27. Trex shares last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 13,782 shares trading hands.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Trex by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 43,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Trex by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Trex by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,080,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

