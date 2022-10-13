TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,637 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 190,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,994. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

