TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.34. 25,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

