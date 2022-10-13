TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $466.44. 115,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,616. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,886,544. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

