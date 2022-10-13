TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 345,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $112.16. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

