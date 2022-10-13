TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 2.3% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $126.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

