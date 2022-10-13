TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $354,000 in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after purchasing an additional 91,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,920,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 55,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 159,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 86,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 29,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $305.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.37. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $24.71.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

