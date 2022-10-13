TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after buying an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 387.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,086,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,917,000 after buying an additional 863,881 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

DT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. 41,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

