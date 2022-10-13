TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.38. The company had a trading volume of 175,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,279 shares of company stock worth $72,641,588 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.