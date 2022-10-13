TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. W. P. Carey makes up 2.6% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2,629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,290,000 after purchasing an additional 676,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.3 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $71.17. 15,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,971. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.061 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.