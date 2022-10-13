Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to $15.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

TCN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $155.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 170.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the second quarter valued at $8,112,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,384,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,471,000 after acquiring an additional 322,054 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 74.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,364,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,720,000 after buying an additional 583,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

