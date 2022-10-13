Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.40.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Trimble by 118.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

