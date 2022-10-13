Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, Stephens raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Trinity Industries Stock Performance
TRN stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.
Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 221.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,406 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.
