Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. Triton International has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.29. Triton International had a net margin of 43.30% and a return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Triton International will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 1,075.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 149,173 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 88,649 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

