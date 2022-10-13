Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading 3% Higher

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.20. 10,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,740,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after buying an additional 401,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tronox by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,098,000 after purchasing an additional 286,953 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tronox by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after purchasing an additional 634,666 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.