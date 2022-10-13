TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,028 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $223.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.56.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

