TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 224.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.25.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.56. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

