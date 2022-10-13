TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $124.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

