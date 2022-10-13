TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 262 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,721 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after acquiring an additional 838,321 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 567,659 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

