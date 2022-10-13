TrueUSD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $910.40 million and $65.62 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 910,607,470 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueUSD has a current supply of 908,692,147.451187. The last known price of TrueUSD is 1.00003834 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $60,064,018.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tusd.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

