Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Invests $61,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Telefônica Brasil makes up 0.0% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 554,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,619 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

