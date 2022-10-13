TUI (LON:TUI) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TUI. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.51) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TUI currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 156 ($1.88).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON:TUI traded up GBX 2.35 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 116.15 ($1.40). 5,495,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.69. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 101.45 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.59).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.