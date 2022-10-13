TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Price Target Cut to GBX 100

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TUI Stock Performance

TUIFY stock remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. TUI has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.