Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.10

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.10 and last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 35089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.40.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,602.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock worth $1,050,910 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,199,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after buying an additional 369,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

