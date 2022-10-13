Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 939,545 shares.The stock last traded at $30.66 and had previously closed at $30.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,485 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,779 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading

