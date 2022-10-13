U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.06.

NYSE USB opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

