U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:USB opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $11,500,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

