UBS Group Downgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on General Motors to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.74.

GM opened at $32.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

