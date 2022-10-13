UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.87. 1,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.22. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273 over the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

