UMA Market Cap Tops $152.30 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $152.30 million and $60.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00011415 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.63 or 0.27176761 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010619 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UMA has a current supply of 108,858,566.96540223 with 68,947,415.07943583 in circulation. The last known price of UMA is 2.19086103 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $17,177,431.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://umaproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

