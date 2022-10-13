Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.
Umpqua Price Performance
Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06.
Umpqua Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Umpqua
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Umpqua Company Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
