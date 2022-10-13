Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Umpqua Price Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 50,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Umpqua

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

