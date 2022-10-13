Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by Berenberg Bank

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($41.08) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

ULVR opened at GBX 3,883.97 ($46.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £98.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,957.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,963.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,776.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.