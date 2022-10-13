United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.80 billion-$30.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.11 billion.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.98. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

