United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $160.00. The company traded as low as $154.89 and last traded at $156.56, with a volume of 14882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.48.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average of $185.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

