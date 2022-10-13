United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.64.

United Rentals stock traded down $5.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,045. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.