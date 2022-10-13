United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of X opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 4.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

