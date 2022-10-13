Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.37

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 15490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Uniti Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

