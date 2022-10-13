Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.37

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 15490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.
Uniti Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33.
Uniti Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
