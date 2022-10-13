UNIUM Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $235.37 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $80.93 or 0.00422217 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market cap of $235.37 million and approximately $894.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 75.40223354 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $816.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

