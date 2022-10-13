Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.