Unizen (ZCX) Price Tops $0.11

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and approximately $714,540.00 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,103.36 or 0.27574663 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010770 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen (ZCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unizen has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Unizen is 0.11124029 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2,226,387.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unizen.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.